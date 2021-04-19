Home / India News / Bengal to close govt-run schools from April 20, early summer vacations announced
Bengal to close govt-run schools from April 20, early summer vacations announced

Physical classes for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 students of state-aided and state-run schools resumed in mid-February of this year after being closed since March of last year.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)

West Bengal education minister Partho Chatterjee said on Monday that all state-government run schools will remain closed from April 20 till further notice as the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising. “All the state government-run schools to remain closed from tomorrow till further notice. Early summer vacation has been announced in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases,” Chatterjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Physical classes for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 students of state-aided and state-run schools resumed in mid-February of this year after being closed since March of last year. "But, due to the present Covid-19 situation, we are forced to prepone the summer vacation. The education department will issue necessary notifications today," Chatterjee told news agency PTI.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said he has also requested all private schools to suspend physical classes as the poll-bound state records spike in the daily tally of Covid-19 cases.

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced she will not hold any big election rallies in Kolkata, barring the ‘symbolic meeting’ scheduled to be held on Beadon Street on April 26, to avoid large gatherings. The duration of Banerjee’s rallies has also been curtailed. This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his political campaign plans in the poll-bound state.

West Bengal reported 8,419 new Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities on April 18. It has recorded 659,927 cases of the coronavirus disease to date, according to the state’s health bulletin.

