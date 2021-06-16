Bengal to get 2 makeshift Covid hospitals with 41cr from PM CARES Fund

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday announced that over ₹41 crore have been allocated from the PM CARES Fund to establish two 250-bedmakeshift Covid Hospitals in Murshidabad and Kalyani in West Bengal. While the hospitals will be set up by DRDO, PMO said that certain infrastructure support would also be given by the state government and the Centre.

“This proposal will augment health infrastructure in West Bengal to effectively manage the COVID situation,” the PMO said in a statement. To address the medical staff shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch a Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers on June 18. The course will be imparted at 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

“The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support,” the statement said.