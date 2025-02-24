Bengal woman, trying to escape 'drunk' eve teasers, dies in road accident

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district while trying to escape from eve-teasers who were chasing her in another vehicle. Though the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The victim, an event management professional, was a resident of Hooghly's Chinsurah, said a report from news agency PTI.

The deceased was going to Gaya with three of her colleagues for a function when the accident took place at Panagarh around 9:30 pm on Sunday, police said. Two other persons travelling with her also sustained critical injuries, they added.

The victim and her colleagues had refueled their car at a petrol pump in the region when a white car with five passengers began to follow them, a senior police officer was cited as saying.

"As soon as they got onto the highway, the men in the other car started making lewd remarks towards the victim and began driving recklessly," the officer told PTI.

Then the vehicle reportedly blocked the deceased's car in a dangerous way towards a road divider, causing it to overturn. Since the victim was sitting on the front seat, she suffered fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Soon after the accident, the alleged eve-teasers abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene.

Both the victim and the suspects' cars have been seized, police said, adding that an FIR has been filed at the Kanksa police station.

As per preliminary probe, the five men were in an inebriated state while driving at the time of the incident. "We found glasses inside the car with traces of alcohol," the officer said. Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle has been identified as a resident of Panagarh.

A search operation has been launched to hunt down the suspects, while the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.