Bengali actor trolled for complaining to PM Modi, Mamata against food app

The actor said that he wanted to draw the PM and the CM's attention to this issue because he felt anybody can face this problem. "What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?" he wrote.
Prosenjit Chatterjee tagged PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee in his complaint against a food delivery app.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 10:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengali actor and superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was trolled on Twitter on Saturday after the actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a complaint letter against a food delivery app.  The complaint was that he was not delivered the food, which he deemed fit for PM Modi and chief minister's ‘attention’. 

"I placed an order on food delivery app...After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food... they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid."

 

"However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get their food delivered for their guest and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food app for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?" read the letter.

Soon after the letter caught Twiteratti's attention, wherein many social media users started reacting to the actor's post. "So it is now PM and CM's duty to keep an eye on food delivery services! Wow!," asked a user.

Some users reminded him that he"forgot to mention Indian and American Presidents in the letter", while another user said that the issue needs NIA intervention. 

 

Saturday, November 06, 2021
