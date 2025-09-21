Bengalis tune in to radio at 4 am for Mahalaya, PM Modi extends greetings; ‘tarpan’ offered across India

Bengalis across the country woke up at 4 am on Sunday to tune in to radio for for the iconic programme “Mahishasura Mardini” in Birendrakrishna Bhadra’s powerful narration, marking Mahalaya that is considered s the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha’ and the countdown to Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals for Bengalis. A massive crowd of devotees gathered at the banks of the Hooghly river in West Bengal's Dakshineshwar at 4 am to perform ‘tarpan’.(X/ @PTI_News)

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at the banks of the Hooghly river in West Bengal's Dakshineshwar at 4 am to perform ‘tarpan’, while thousands took a holy dip at the Agni Theertham in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, to mark Mahalaya Amavasya.

Tarpan is a Hindu ritual of offering water and prayers to one's ancestors (Pitrs) to express gratitude and seek their blessings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished everyone “Shubho Mahalaya”, with a post on social media platform X. PM Modi said, “As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings, while releasing a song written and composed by her. “On the occasion of Tan, Agomoni, and Abahan, I extend my heartfelt Mahalaya greetings to all. On this occasion, I am sharing with all of you a new Puja song written and composed by me,” Mamata posted on X.

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the end of the Pitru Paksha, a time period of a fortnight wherein ancestors are worshipped and honoured.

Rituals including tarpan (water being offered to the ancestors) are performed, particularly in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Tripura. The tarpan at river banks are performed to seek peace for the departed souls.

Mahalaya

Mahalaya holds special place for Bengalis with devotees waking up at 4 am to listen to 'Mahishasura Mardini' – sacred Sanskrit shlokas narrating the story of the Goddess’s victory over evil especially on radio – especially Birendrakrishna Bhadra’s recitation on radio.

The voice Birendrakrishna Bhadra’s has become inseparable from the spirit of Mahalaya, evoking nostalgia, reverence, and the unmistakable feeling that Durga Puja has begun.

The 4 am broadcast tradition began in the 1930s with Birendrakrishna Bhadra's narration on All India Radio. Listening to Mahishsura Mardini at 4 am is not a religious injunction but mostly a nostalgic ritual.

Devotees in Prayagraj and Haridwar were also seen taking holy dips at the Sangam and Har Ki Pauri to mark Pitru Paksha Amavasya on Sunday.