Bengaluru: ACB raids bda middlemen, recovers 4.96kg gold, 15k silver

The ACB, which has uncovered several instances of corruption in the BDA in the past, has launched searches against its intermediaries who played a key role in the corruption, said a statement from the ACB.
About 100 officers are part of the operation, which was carried out on March 22 under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, headquarters, the agency said. (ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

The Anti-Corruption Bureau recovered 4.96 kilos of gold, 15.02 kilos of silver and 61.9 grams of diamonds from the residence of a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) broker Mohan, from Manorayanpalya, RT Naga, the agency said on Tuesday.

Mohan was among the nine middlemen in Bengaluru, suspected of being involved in the malpractice in the BDA, raided by the ACB on Tuesday. The ACB, which has uncovered several instances of corruption in the BDA in the past, has launched searches against its intermediaries who played a key role in the corruption, said a statement from the agency.

About 100 officers are part of the operation, which was carried out on March 22 under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, headquarters, the agency said.

“The residential premises of Raghu B.N. of Chamrajpet, Mohan of Manorayanpalya, R.T. Nagar, Manoj - Domlur, Munirathna alias Rathnavelu — Kenagunte, Malathahalli, Tejaswi — R.R. Nagar, Aswath alias Muddinapalya Ashwat — K.G. Circle, Muddinapalya, Rama — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA Layout, Laxmana — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA layout, Chikkahanummaiah — Muddinapalya are being searched,” read the statement from ACB.

As per the numbers released by the state anti-corruption agency, it has registered 1,803 cases since its inception in 2016. While most of the cases are under trial, the ACB has managed to get a conviction in 10 cases only, and in 25 cases the officials were acquitted.

Among the 1,803 cases registered, charge sheets have been submitted in 753 cases while 682 cases are under trial. In these cases, 1,473 government staff, including 391 Class-I and above and people’s representatives, were arrested. While 1,335 accused officials were suspended, a departmental enquiry was conducted against 493 people.

