Bengaluru apartment sealed; Karnataka ups vigil as Covid cases rise in Kerala

The Covid-19 situation in Karnataka has not become worrying yet, but as the state shares border with both Maharashtra and Kerala — states where Covid-19 has made a sudden resurgence — the authorities are taking pre-emptive measures to avoid imposing restrictions on the movement of people, in case the situation worsens.

In Bengaluru, a Covid-19 alert has been sounded at SJR Watermark Apartments, where 10 Covid-19 cases have been found between February 15 and 22. Based on the finding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palie has declared six contagious blocks as a containment zone. Sanitisation has been carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors has been deployed.

The apartment at Bellandur, a suburb in south-east Bengaluru, comprises nine blocks and has a population of around 1,500. The other three blocks are situated at a distance from these six blocks and have not reported any Covid-19 case.

A few days ago, another Covid-19 cluster was reported at Manjushree Nursing College in Bengaluru as around 40 samples collected from there had tested positive.

On Monday, Karnakata reported 317 fresh infections with Bengaluru urban reporting 181 cases — the highest among districts. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,03,943, followed by Mysuru 53,941 and Ballari 39,221.

Out of the five fatalities that the state recorded on Monday, three were from Bengaluru Urban one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru.

On Sunday, Karnataka became one of the top five contributors to India's daily caseload with 413 new infections, following Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The state has already taken several actions to not allow the rise to spread. Among the new cases found in Bengaluru apartment, some have recent travel history in Kerala. But apart from imported Covid-19 cases, there have been cases that can be traced to weddings, gatherings, reports have said.

What Karnataka is doing to check Covid-19 spread

> Marshalls will now be deployed in marriage halls to ensure proper adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

> Catering services will have to get mandatorily tested before they serve a wedding event.

> Mandatory negative RT-PCR test for people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala.

On restrictions/lockdown if necessary

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar has said the authorities are trying to avoid a situation like Maharashtra. However, BBMP chief Manjunath Prasad earlier said that lockdown will be the only option if people fail to maintain social distancing.