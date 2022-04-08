Bengaluru bans sale of meat on Rama Navami, official says routine order

The Bengaluru civic body on Friday issued an order prohibiting animal slaughter and sale of meat on Rama Navami on April 10 (Sunday).

The joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said there will be a blanket ban on slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Rama Navami. The order was based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s circular that was issued on April 3, a PTI .

The latest order in the Karnataka capital came amid an uproar over similar prohibitions being imposed on sale of meat during Navratri – the nine-day Hindu festival – in some parts of the country, including capital Delhi and some cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | Constitution allows me to eat when I like: Mahua Moitra on 'meat ban'

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

Earlier in the day, East Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal warned of revoking licences of meat sellers if they violated closure orders issued for the nine days.

If they don't follow instructions, we revoke their licenses... I have always appealed to them to keep their shops closed, keeping in mind Hindu sentiments. 'Jhatka' meat sellers & some 'halal' meat sellers keep their shops closed: Mayor, EDMC — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

“If they don't follow instructions, we revoke their licenses... I have always appealed to them to keep their shops closed, keeping in mind Hindu sentiments. 'Jhatka' meat sellers and some 'halal' meat sellers keep their shops closed,” Agarwal was quoted as saying.

“We give licences to slaughterhouses with rules – they should be closed on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, etcetera, which is why we closed them. We appeal and check again, so they do not sell stale meat,” he added.