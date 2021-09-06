Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bengaluru breaches 10 million vaccine mark; rural areas still lagging
india news

Bengaluru breaches 10 million vaccine mark; rural areas still lagging

Out of the 191,287 doses administered on Sunday till 8.45 pm in the state, the coffee growing region of Kodagu, about 225 kms from Bengaluru, accounted for only 246.
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru accounts for almost a quarter of all doses administered in the southern state as against only three quarters in all 29 other districts. (PTI)

Bengaluru on Sunday breached the 10 million vaccination mark, as the total number of doses administered in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region rose to 1,00,69,050, as per CoWin data as of 8.45 pm on Sunday.

This includes 7,180,718 first doses and 2,888,332 second doses, data shows.

“As of today, BBMP has administered a total of 1,00,37,956 doses in B’luru. More than 10 million doses only means that we will continue to vaccinate every eligible adult! We believe Covid-19 can be completely kept at bay when all of us are fully vaccinated. Towards a stronger Bengaluru!” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP said in a post on Twitter.

With this, the total number of doses administered in Karnataka rose to 4,49,94, 227 which includes 3,37,45,573 first and 1,12,48,654 second doses, according to CoWin data.

Bengaluru accounts for almost a quarter of all doses administered in the southern state as against only three quarters in all 29 other districts.

RELATED STORIES

Data shows that the government has continued to prioritise urban areas of the state over rural regions.

Out of the 191,287 doses administered on Sunday till 8.45 pm in the state, the coffee growing region of Kodagu, about 225 kms from Bengaluru, accounted for only 246.

The contrast in vaccination drives is apparent in other districts of the state when compared to Bengaluru which has fueled the state’s drive but clearly left a void in rural regions, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

Out of the 44 million vaccines administered in Karnataka, Kodagu accounts for just 454,000, data shows.

Kodagu is one of two districts in the state where restrictions which were imposed over two months ago remain in force due to the high positivity rate in the region allegedly due to its proximity with Kerala.

Locals have complained about the frequently sighted “no stock” boards on the health centres in Kodagu, forcing many to remain indoors.

Access to vaccine centres in such places is also very poor in such regions where people have to travel long distances which has become more difficult with the recent bout of rains in the state.

The situation is similar in districts like Bidar, Yadgir, Gadag and Chamarajanagar where, officials said, vaccine hesitancy has been on the rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Civil war threat looms as fighting rages in Afghanistan

C’garh CM Baghel’s father booked over hate speech against brahmins

Management schools record 23% dip in placements amid Covid: AICTE data

Sachin Pilot loyalists plan drive to show ‘support’ he enjoys in Rajasthan
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP