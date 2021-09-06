Bengaluru breaches 10 million vaccine mark; rural areas still lagging

Bengaluru on Sunday breached the 10 million vaccination mark, as the total number of doses administered in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region rose to 1,00,69,050, as per CoWin data as of 8.45 pm on Sunday.

This includes 7,180,718 first doses and 2,888,332 second doses, data shows.

“As of today, BBMP has administered a total of 1,00,37,956 doses in B’luru. More than 10 million doses only means that we will continue to vaccinate every eligible adult! We believe Covid-19 can be completely kept at bay when all of us are fully vaccinated. Towards a stronger Bengaluru!” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP said in a post on Twitter.

With this, the total number of doses administered in Karnataka rose to 4,49,94, 227 which includes 3,37,45,573 first and 1,12,48,654 second doses, according to CoWin data.

Bengaluru accounts for almost a quarter of all doses administered in the southern state as against only three quarters in all 29 other districts.

Data shows that the government has continued to prioritise urban areas of the state over rural regions.

Out of the 191,287 doses administered on Sunday till 8.45 pm in the state, the coffee growing region of Kodagu, about 225 kms from Bengaluru, accounted for only 246.

The contrast in vaccination drives is apparent in other districts of the state when compared to Bengaluru which has fueled the state’s drive but clearly left a void in rural regions, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

Out of the 44 million vaccines administered in Karnataka, Kodagu accounts for just 454,000, data shows.

Kodagu is one of two districts in the state where restrictions which were imposed over two months ago remain in force due to the high positivity rate in the region allegedly due to its proximity with Kerala.

Locals have complained about the frequently sighted “no stock” boards on the health centres in Kodagu, forcing many to remain indoors.

Access to vaccine centres in such places is also very poor in such regions where people have to travel long distances which has become more difficult with the recent bout of rains in the state.

The situation is similar in districts like Bidar, Yadgir, Gadag and Chamarajanagar where, officials said, vaccine hesitancy has been on the rise.