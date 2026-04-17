Bengaluru canteen worker arrested for selling 181 IPL tickets in black market for as high as 19,000

The Bengaluru Police has arrested a canteen worker for allegedly selling over 180 IPL tickets at inflated price in the black market.

The tickets were sold for inflated prices between ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 19,000 per ticket.(Surjeet Yadav)

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The accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, worked at the Chinnaswamy stadium canteen in Bengaluru and was caught after he sold 181 tickets at inflated prices.

An initial probe has revealed that a staffer of the Chinnaswamy Stadium was also involved in the racket, according to the Times of India. The police have also launched a manhunt for other accused.

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The tickets were sold for inflated prices ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹19,000 per ticket during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, held on April 15.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe begun when officials received information of bulk purchase of tickets which were being sold at high prices. The investigation revealed that around 50 tickets each were purchased under the names of Swastik Heavy Engineering and Industrial Automation consultant company and Dharani computers, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe begun when officials received information of bulk purchase of tickets which were being sold at high prices. The investigation revealed that around 50 tickets each were purchased under the names of Swastik Heavy Engineering and Industrial Automation consultant company and Dharani computers, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused bought 181 tickets for ₹17.5 lakh and sold them in the black market, a police statement said. The tickets were purchased through Ticketgenie, an online booking platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused bought 181 tickets for ₹17.5 lakh and sold them in the black market, a police statement said. The tickets were purchased through Ticketgenie, an online booking platform. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident comes after days after eleven people were arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets during the IPL match in Bengaluru on April 5.

A total of 28 tickets worth ₹4.53 lakh, 8 mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for illegal online ticket sales have been seized from them, according to PTI.

"The officers and staff of the Special Enquiry Squad of CCB conducted an operation on April 5 during the IPL T20 cricket match held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. During the operation, cases were registered against persons involved in black marketing of match tickets within the limits of Cubbon Park Police Station and Chamarajapet Police Station," the police said in a release.

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