The Bengaluru civic body has floated a ₹2.88-crore tender to provide hygienic meals to around 4,000 street dogs every day across the city’s eight administrative zones, in an initiative aimed at reducing aggressive behaviour in the canines linked to hunger and poor nutrition. Bengaluru civic body floats ₹ 2.88-cr tender to provide daily meals to 4K street dogs in the city

A request for proposal issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — the civic body of the Karnataka’s capital city — invites bids from agencies registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The tender document, a copy of which HT has accessed, said the contract is valid for one year, with a provision to extend it to another year based on performance.

“This initiative is to provide food for community dogs with an average body weight of 15 kg, moderately active, requiring 465 to 750 Kcal (kilo-calories) per day per dog,” the document states.

Each daily meal must contain around 600 grams of food, including raw rice (150g), raw chicken (100g), vegetables (100g), edible oil (10g), turmeric (2.5g), and salt (5g).

“All ingredients must be fresh and clean, cooked in a hygienic manner. No preservatives or artificial colouring agents are to be added in the process of preparation,” it states, adding kitchens must be located within the respective BBMP zones and be equipped with CCTV surveillance.

Food must be delivered before 11 am daily using GPS-enabled vehicles. “Feeding points will be fixed based on the requirement by the zonal assistant director, animal husbandry,” the document states.

At each feeding point, about four-five dogs will be served food in reusable bowls, which will be cleaned after every meal by the awardee agencies, who will also provide water to the canines and submit photographic proof of the entire feeding exercise to a BBMP-approved mobile app.

To ensure compliance, the civic body has outlined a provision for penalty. Improper feeding — serving lesser quantity or lower quality of meal — will invite a penalty of ₹5,000 per day while delay in serving food beyond 30 minutes would be fined at ₹100 per instance. Meals will also be tested monthly at certified labs such as CFTRI or FSL.

BBMP special commissioner (animal husbandry) Suralkar Vikas Kishore said the aim of the initiative goes beyond just animal welfare. “Food scarcity often drives aggressive behaviour in street dogs. This programme is about preventing such incidents and ensuring safer, healthier coexistence between stray animals and residents,” he said.

The deadline for bid submission is July 18, while technical evaluations will be done a day later. The civic body aims to begin implementation by August.

Kishore said the decision to expand the feeding programme was based on recent experience. “Over the past two to three months, we had taken up feeding around 1,000 dogs across BBMP limits. But we found operational gaps — delays in delivery, inconsistencies in quality, and lack of tracking,” he said, pointing out that the new programme will address those issues with tighter monitoring and accountability.

“With a structured feeding schedule, standardised meals, and daily app-based tracking, we are creating a more disciplined system,” he said.

Pointing to local concerns in high-density wards, Kishore said, “In areas like Mahadevapura or south zone, residents have raised complaints about aggressive dog packs. This isn’t something we can manage with just birth control. Regular feeding is part of the solution.”