Bengaluru: Ex-Air Force officer jumps onto tracks, narrowly rescued

A 49-year old man who previously worked with the Indian Air Force (IAF) jumped onto metro tracks as a train approached on Monday in Karnataka's Bengaluru, however, was saved with the prompt response of crew. Ex-Air Force man allegedly jumped onto the track while a train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station

The 49-year-old man, a former Bihar Air Force officer, jumped onto the tracks at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, news agency PTI quoted officials as sayimg.

As soon as the man jumped, the metro crew activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS), and rescued him from the tracks.

The man was rescued with no injuries.

Bengaluru Metro services disrupted

This incident temporarily disrupted Green Line services, affecting metro operations. From 10:25 am to 10:50 am, four trains were diverted in a shorter circle, stopping at Yeshwanthpur and Slik Institute instead of their customary destination of Madhavara.

Once the situation was under control, regular services soon resumed at 10:50 am. The staff's quick response was praised by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), which also highlighted their part in averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

Similar incident

In another similar event, Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line were temporarily affected last month in West Bengal's Kolkata after a man jumped in front of a moving metro at Sovabazar station, according to an official, as per PTI.

The train's motorman deployed the emergency brakes, saving the man from being run over. According to reports, the electricity to the third rail was immediately turned off as a precaution.

The individual, whose identity and age are unknown, was rescued and sent to a local hospital for treatment. Metro services between Central and New Garia, as well as Dumdum and Dakshineswar, were disrupted for some time period until the operations were normal, the metro later resumed.