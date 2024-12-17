Delhi metro services to be hit on this route for over ten days | Check details

The Delhi Metro train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations will be affected for over ten days from December 18, Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Cable thefts have increased despite regular checks and surveillance at Delhi Metro stations and along its tracks, officials added. (Representative image)(HT File)

Metro rail services between these stations “will not be available after 10.45 pm till the end of revenue service and from the start of revenue service till 7.02 am from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday till the intervening night of December 28 and 29,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

“Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period. However, normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri-Millenium City Centre Gurugram,” the post stated.

In another announcement, the DMRC said that train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram towards Rithala will nnot be available after 11.30 pm on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e. between December 31 and January 1, 2025.

Cable thefts hit Delhi metro

Officials said 44 cases of cable theft was reported this year compared to 38 last year. Thefts have increased despite regular checks and surveillance at Delhi Metro stations and along its tracks, officials added.

Data from Delhi police showed that only 9 out of the 38 cable theft cases were solved in 2023 and 12 people were arrested. In 2024, police managed to crack 22 out of 44 reported cases and arrested 53 individuals.

A senior police official told PTI that thefts could be further prevented by lighting areas which are dark during the night and increasing CCTV coverage of the tracks. Police and metro officials conduct routine inspections to prevent such incidents, police said.

Earlier this month, police also busted a gang of 11 individuals who stole 140 metres of signalling cable from the Blue Line.

Police found that the individuals used tree branches to climb on to elevated tracks to steal cables. The theft disrupted services on the line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations for around six hours. Four members of the gang have been arrested, and searches are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, police said.