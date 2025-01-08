Bengaluru Lokayukta targets officials over suspected illegal wealth accumulation

The Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday raid places connected to eight government officers, including a Joint Commissioner of Transport Department, who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. On Wednesday, Lokayukta detectives raided locations linked to eight government officials, including a Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, who are suspected of accumulating wealth that is out of proportion to their recognised revenue streams.(ANI/representative)

The places being raided are connected to the officers including the Joint Commissioner of Transport, Bengaluru, Shobha; Kadur Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr S N Umesh and Basavakalyan based Inspector in the minor irrigation department, Ravindra.

Also read: Bengaluru civic body under ED scanner for alleged ₹400 crore borewell, RO scam: Report

Others facing raids include, Khanapur Tehsildar Prakash Sridhar Gaekwad; retired Road Transport Officer in Tumakuru, S Raju; Assistant Executive Engineer in Gadag Municipality, Huchesh alias Huchappa; Ballari based Welfare Officer in the Backward Class Department R H Lokesh and Junior Engineer in Raichur based BESCOM office Huliraja.

The sleuths started raids at multiple locations including houses and offices of these officers in Bengaluru and elsewhere.

Also read: Bengaluru bizman booked for raping woman, probe on: Police

The Lokayukta is likely to share more details by the end of the day.