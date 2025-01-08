Menu Explore
Bengaluru Lokayukta targets officials over suspected illegal wealth accumulation

PTI |
Jan 08, 2025 10:46 AM IST

Lokayukta officials raided locations linked to eight government officers, including a Joint Commissioner of Transport, for alleged asset accumulation

The Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday raid places connected to eight government officers, including a Joint Commissioner of Transport Department, who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

On Wednesday, Lokayukta detectives raided locations linked to eight government officials, including a Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, who are suspected of accumulating wealth that is out of proportion to their recognised revenue streams.(ANI/representative)
The places being raided are connected to the officers including the Joint Commissioner of Transport, Bengaluru, Shobha; Kadur Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr S N Umesh and Basavakalyan based Inspector in the minor irrigation department, Ravindra.

Others facing raids include, Khanapur Tehsildar Prakash Sridhar Gaekwad; retired Road Transport Officer in Tumakuru, S Raju; Assistant Executive Engineer in Gadag Municipality, Huchesh alias Huchappa; Ballari based Welfare Officer in the Backward Class Department R H Lokesh and Junior Engineer in Raichur based BESCOM office Huliraja.

The sleuths started raids at multiple locations including houses and offices of these officers in Bengaluru and elsewhere.

The Lokayukta is likely to share more details by the end of the day.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
