Bengaluru bizman booked for raping woman, probe on: Police

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a 45-year-old businessman for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her financial assistance, police said on Tuesday. An officer said that the complaint was registered on Monday by the survivor against Somashekar Jayaraj, a prominent businessman and former leader of both the BJP and JD(S) (File photo)

An officer said that the complaint was registered on Monday by the survivor against Somashekar Jayaraj, a prominent businessman and former leader of both the BJP and JD(S). According to the complaint, the woman was introduced to Somashekar through a mutual friend and both were engaged in discussions about marriage last year.

“Facing financial difficulties, she had sought a loan of ₹6 lakh, which Somashekar promised to provide. However, in October 2023, he allegedly took her from her PG accommodation to his flat on Langford Road under the guise of handing over the money. There, he reportedly forced her to consume alcohol against her will and raped her,” the officer said.

The woman further stated in her complaint that Somashekar had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

“Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old victim, we have registered a case under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Ashoknagar police station on Monday,” the officer told Hindustan Times. “The accused is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to locate him. The investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering additional evidence and statements from witnesses,” the officer added.

Jayaraj had contested as the BJP candidate from Sakleshpur constituency in the 2018 assembly elections but lost. After being denied a ticket for the 2023 assembly elections, he quit the BJP and joined the JD(S), hoping to secure a nomination, but he was again denied.