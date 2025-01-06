‘CBI going to raid Manish Sisodia’s house,' claims Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is going to conduct a raid on party leader Manish Sisodia's house in the next few days. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.((Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In a post in Hindi on X, the former Delhi chief minister further claimed that the BJP is going to lose the assembly polls, and the raid and future arrests would be an “outcome of the party's desperation”.

“BJP is losing the Delhi elections. These arrests and raids are the result of their frustration. So far they have not found anything against us, they will not find anything in the future either. “AAP” is a staunchly honest party,” Kejriwal added.



Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister, is one of the accused in the excise policy case registered by the CBI.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2023 in a money laundering case linked to Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22. He was released in August last year, after spending 17 months in jail.

Kejriwal claimed Atishi could be arrested

Kejriwal's claims about Sisodia comes days after he predicted that chief minister Atishi could be arrested.

“As per sources, recently there was a meeting between CBI, ED, and I-T, and they have been asked to arrest Atishi by fabricating any false case against the chief minister," Kejriwal said at a press conference last December.

However, a senior Delhi transport department official rejected Kejriwal's allegations.

“I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the transport department. Also, no communication has either been received from the vigilance department, GNCTD in this regard. The aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading,” assistant chief secretary (transport) Prashant Goyal said in a letter.

The assembly elections in Delhi are due in February, and the dates for the same are expected to be announced in a few days.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)