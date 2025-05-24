Bengaluru man allegedly assaulted by Zepto delivery agent, suffers skull fracture

A Bengaluru-based businessman has alleged that he was physically assaulted by a grocery delivery agent during a confrontation outside his residence in Judges Colony of Basaveshwaranagar. CCTV footage captures the heated brawl between the delivery agent and the customer outside the residence.(Video grab)

The incident reportedly took place on the afternoon of May 21 following a disagreement over a Zepto order.

The complainant, 30-year-old Shashank S, claimed the altercation began when his sister-in-law attempted to collect the delivery at the gate and found a mismatch in the address. The argument allegedly escalated, prompting Shashank to intervene, the Times of India reported.

According to his statement, the delivery agent, identified as Vishnuvardhan, verbally abused him before launching a physical attack, punching him in the face and head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Man alleges skull fracture after assault

Shashank has alleged, he later sought medical treatment and was diagnosed with a skull fracture. Doctors have not ruled out the possibility of surgery if the injury does not improve within a week, he added.

Shashank subsequently posted details of the incident, along with CCTV footage, on Instagram, urging the delivery platform to take accountability, the report added.

However, Zepto, in a brief response, expressed regret over the incident and assured that professional conduct remains a priority and the matter will be addressed.

“We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, we’ll make sure this is addressed,” said Zepto

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is currently underway.

Food delivery turns violent in Ghaziabad

Earlier in February, a routine food delivery took a violent turn in Ghaziabad after a food delivery agent turned aggressive over a brief delay in receiving the order.

The incident began when Aadhar Choudhary ordered food through a delivery app. The delivery agent, identified as Nishant, arrived at his residence shortly afterwards. However, Aadhar, who was on a long phone call, did not answer Nishant’s repeated calls immediately.

Angered by the delay, the food delivery agent allegedly initiated an argument that soon escalated. In a disturbing escalation, Nishant allegedly called a group of six men from his village, Sikrod, who then arrived and assaulted Aadhar and another man named Prince, who was also present at the house.

The altercation, which involved firearms, knives, and sticks, is under police investigation and has raised alarm over rising instances of violence linked to delivery services.