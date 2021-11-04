Bengaluru: Man’s body found in bag with limbs tied

Bengaluru: Police have started a murder probe after body of a man in his early 20’s was found near a stormwater drain in D’Souza Nagar on Tuesday. The body was found kept in a gunny bag with his hands and legs tied. Police are yet to identify the deceased, but senior officers said they have some leads about his identity.

“The body was found by rag pickers, who saw the gunny bag. When we inspected, we found a body with the hands and legs tied. His nose and mouth were closed with adhesive tape as well. This is a clear case of murder,” said a Rajarajeshwari Nagar police official.

Police said the man appears to have been either strangled or smothered. “There are some signs of struggle but the cause of death will be identified only after the post-mortem. Our teams are looking at CCTV cameras in the areas to identify the vehicle that was used to bring the body. From our initial investigation, the murder has taken place else and the body was dumped here,” said the official.

The victim is said to be aged between 20-25 years “We are yet to ascertain his identity. We have sent his pictures to all police stations to see if there was any missing complaint. At the same time, we have a lead on his identity which our teams are trying to verify. We will try to crack it at the earliest” said a senior officer.

Rajarajeshwari police said that all angles of the case will be probed but the priority is to identify the victim.

On September 28, Belagavi police had found body of a 25-year-old in a similar manner. In the investigation that followed, 10 people including the leaders of a Hindu right-wing organization were arrested for murdering the Muslim youth for being in a relationship with a Hindu girl. The girl’s parents were also arrested. The youth was murdered in Belagavi city and later his body was dumped on the railway track to make it look like an accident.

