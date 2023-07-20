Five terror suspects arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Five people suspected to be part of a terror module and radicalised to carry out terror attacks were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday, adding that firearms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were radicalised by T Nazir, an operative of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case and currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, officers said (File photo for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were radicalised by T Nazir, an operative of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case and currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, officers said.

“The CCB has been successful in pre-empting and preventing a possible subversive activity in Bengaluru city. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused had planned to carry out subversive activities,” Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda told reporters on Wednesday.

Nazir’s influence over the suspects has raised concerns over the potential terror plot, however, police have not established if the arrested men have any links with any terror groups.

The suspects have been identified as Syed Suhel Khan (24), Mohammed Umar (29), Zahid Tabarej (25), Syed Mudaseer Pasha (28), and Mohammed Fazil (30), police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, a bunch of walkie-talkies, some daggers and 12 mobile phones were seized by the CCB from them, police said, adding that provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked against them.

The suspects, formerly employed as mechanics and drivers, were initially arrested in 2017 by the RT Nagar police in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a businessman identified as Noor Ahmed. While serving time at central prison, they allegedly established connections with Nazir and Junaid, who is absconding and holed up outside the country, police said.

“The main accused Junaid is absconding and is likely to be abroad. Junaid, an accused in the murder of one Noor Ahmad of RT Nagar, came in contact with alleged terrorist T Nazir, who is an accused in the 2008 serial blast case,” Dayananda said. “They radicalised the five accused in the Bengaluru (Parappana Agrahara) central jail. The five accused have spent 18 months in jail in the Noor Ahmad murder case. Junaid activated the module, provided funds through Google Pay and other channels to carry out subversive activities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered in Hebbal police station and the accused have been taken into police custody for 15 days. “We have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and are investigating to ascertain the possible involvement of anti-national and anti-social elements and the motive and magnitude of their game-plan,” the commissioner said. “We have formed a special team to investigate the case and are in touch with central investigating agencies too.”

Authorities revealed that after being released on bail, the accused executed their planned acts of terror by procuring arms, ammunition, and explosive substances. Based on intelligence inputs from central agencies, the CCB was monitoring the suspects closely before their apprehension. “Efforts are underway to trace other potential collaborators involved in this case,” joint commissioner of police, SD Sharanappa, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah praised the police for their action. “Congratulations to the CCB for averting a major destruction by arresting five suspected terrorists who were conspiring to carry out destructive activities. We are always ready to track down those involved in any kind of anti-national activities including terrorist activities and root out such forces from the state. Our government is committed to provide a safe life to everyone in the state,” he tweeted.

State’s home minister G Parameshwara said the investigation is in progress, and the authorities are determined to interrogate the suspects thoroughly to establish any potential links they may have with terrorist organisations. “Police have recovered seven country-made pistols, walkie-talkies and other equipment. During the interrogation, it has been found that they have been plotting some nefarious activities. This could have been a dangerous situation and it has been averted… We will interrogate them and identify if they have any connections with the terror groups. Once the interrogation is over, further steps will be taken,” the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We can’t announce them as terrorists yet. The investigation has to be complete. That being said weapons have been recovered from them and we have also found that the walkie-talkies they had were modified,” he added.

When asked if the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said the decision will be taken after all information is collected by the investigators.

Police also said that Junaid and his 20 accomplices had kidnapped a rival Noor Ahmad and hacked him to death in 2017. “In 2020, Junaid again landed in jail in another (red sanders) case and came in contact with Nazeer, who has links with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and is an accused in 19 cases including the 2008 Kozhikode serial bomb blast case. Only further interrogation would reveal their possible links with other terror outfits and modules,” commissioner Dayananda said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON