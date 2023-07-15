300 counterfeit, expired passes to enter Karnataka assembly seized: Police

The Bengaluru police have seized over 300 counterfeit and expired passes used to enter Vidhana Soudha on Friday, days after an imposter gained entry to the Assembly hall during chief minister Siddaramaiah’s budget presentation, officials privy to the development said.

The police have beefed up security at the Vidhana Soudha, with officials checking the identity card of each person entering the premises. The police have seized over 300 expired and coloured photocopies of the passes, along with data pertaining to individuals who were found to have these counterfeit passes, officials said.

“An investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the creation and distribution of these counterfeit passes,” an official said.

The police have seized the passes that have expired on March 31, 2023 and have asked employees to get valid passes in order to enter Vidhana Soudha.

On July 7, a 72-year-old man named Thipperudrappa, managed to enter the Assembly hall of Vidhana Soudha claiming to be the Molakalmuru MLA. He briefly attended the budget presentation by Siddaramaiah. His presence in the Assembly was first noticed by Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Sharana Gowda Kandakur, who saw Thipperudrappa sitting in a seat reserved for the Devadurga JD(S) legislator and informed the marshal, following which, the man was arrested.

Earlier this week, the Vidhana Soudha security staff found a fruit cutter inside the bag of a woman on Monday. The woman was a government employee, who was carrying a small knife-like cutter, raising concerns over security.

Following these incidents, security has been beefed up at Vidhana Soudha, where personnel were seen thoroughly vetting credentials before letting people in.

Karnataka legislative assembly speaker UT Khader on Monday said a new technology-driven system will be introduced to beef up security at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka high court and Raj Bhavan as well.

“It has been decided to introduce a new security system incorporating technology for the region comprising Vidhana Soudha, the High Court and the Governor’s office,” Khader said in the Assembly.

