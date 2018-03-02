Bengaluru school employee held for allegedly molesting six-year-old student

An employee of a private school was arrested by Bengaluru police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old boy.

According to the police, support staff Srinivas (42) allegedly molested the boy when he went to the toiler on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said the accused was arrested following a complaint filed by the boy’s father.

“The father approached us after the boy told his parents about the incident after returning home,” the officer said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against Srinivas.

“We are verifying his background to see if he had been involved in similar incidents in the past,” the officer said.

A senior official of the school said Srinivas had been suspended immediately.

“We are shocked by the incident and we have terminated his services immediately. He had been working here for the past seven years,” the official said.