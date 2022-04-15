Bengaluru sees severe waterlogging in parts of the city after heavy rain| Video

As heavy rainfall hit Bengaluru, several parts of the city faced severe water logging on Thursday, disrupting the normal life. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, men can be seen in a waterlogged street as vehicles pass by. Several parts of the Karnataka capital - including Banashankari, Kathreguppe, and Jayaprakash Nagara - were affected. People were also stranded in some places due to the downpour.

The city's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is carrying out an emergency operation in the waterlogged areas, according to ANI.

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed all officials to get ready to immediately attend to complaints including water blockage on roads, traffic junctions, and tree falls. Addressing an emergency meeting, he warned the officials that “any failure to comply will lead to action against the officials.”

“BBMP teams should immediately reach the places where trees/ branches have fallen or wherever the rainwater gets blocked, and immediately resolve the issues,” he said. Gupta has also called to ensure a smooth flow of water in all the major storm-water drains in the city.

Instructing the officials, he directed them to ensure all zonal control rooms had the necessary equipment. He also directed the zone-wise senior officials to conduct meetings for the same.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) on April 10 had predicted light to moderate fairly widespread or scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Kerala-Mahe and South interior Karnataka during the next five days. According to the weather department, the rainfall was expected due to the “cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area up to middle tropospheric levels.”

“Light fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep area, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next five days,” the weather office said.

(With inputs from ANI)

