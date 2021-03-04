Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020

The Ease of Living Index is a framework to measure the improved wellbeing of citizens and therefore to assess improvement in liveability. The 2020 Ease of Index, reviewed by HT, saw the participation of 111 Indian cities across the country. This index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria. These criteria include governance, identity and culture, education, health, safety and security, economy, affordable housing, land use planning, public open spaces, transportation and mobility, assured water supply, waste-water management, solid waste management, power, and quality of environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously emphasized the importance of ease of living for the people of the country saying that his government aims to ensure that the ease of living of people simultaneously improves with the ease of doing business in the country.

Top 10 cities in the million plus category

Among Indian cities with a population of over a million, the ease of living is the highest in Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad, according to the Ease of Living Index 2020.

1. Bengaluru

2. Pune

3. Ahmedabad

4. Chennai

5. Surat

6. Navi Mumbai

7. Coimbatore

8. Vadodara

9. Indore

10. Greater Mumbai

Top 10 cities in less than million category

In cities with population less than a million, Shimla was ranked the highest, followed by Bhubaneswar and Silvassa.

1. Shimla

2. Bhubaneswar

3. Silvassa

4. Kakinada

5. Salem

6. Vellore

7. Gandhinagar

8. Gurugram

9. Davanagere

10. Tiruchirappalli

