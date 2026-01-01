Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts light rain on New Year, misty mornings and chilly evenings ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall in Bengaluru on Thursday, New Year’s Day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 20 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru weather: The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius. (HT photo)

As per the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, no warning has been issued for Karnataka's capital city till January 7.

Weather forecast for Bengaluru Bengaluru is expected to experience a mix of cloudy skies and misty conditions over the first week of January. The week begins with generally cloudy skies accompanied by light rain, bringing a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels will be relatively high at 88 per cent, making the day feel slightly damp. No weather warnings have been issued for this day.

From January 2 onwards, the city is likely to experience misty conditions that may reduce visibility during the early mornings and late evenings. Temperatures will remain fairly steady, with maximums around 28 degrees Celsius and minimums gradually falling from 19 degrees Celsius on January 2 to 15 degrees Celsius by January 4, maintaining that level through the rest of the week. Humidity will range between 75 per cent and 80 per cent, adding a slight chill to the mornings and evenings.

The mist may linger into the daytime on some days, especially in low-lying areas, but the skies are expected to remain largely clear after the morning hours.

Delhi weather on New Year Delhi witnessed shallow fog and scattered drizzle on Thursday morning, even as the air quality remained in the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the national capital on a ‘yellow’ alert, with forecasts of light to very light rain across the northern plains, including the NCR.

The IMD has also forecast chilly conditions in Delhi during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 14–16°C.

Till 8:30 am on Thursday, traces of rainfall were recorded at Palam, data showed. The minimum temperature was meanwhile recorded at 10.6°C – four degrees above normal.