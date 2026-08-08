Bengaluru woman's skeleton found inside home, cops suspect she may have died a year ago

Skeletal remains of a 52-year-old woman were reportedly found inside her duplex home in Bengaluru's Bagalagunte area, almost a year after she died there without anyone noticing it.

Her brother Mahesh Basappa told the police that Dakshayini had developed mental health issues after the death of her son in 2005. (HT_PRINT)

The deceased woman has been identified as 52-year-old Dakshayini and had been living alone in her house in Havanur Layout locality of Bagalagunte, news agency PTI reported.

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The incident was reported on Friday, August 7.

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Mental stress after son's death

Dakshayini was reportedly suffering from depression after her husband and son's deaths. Her brother, Mahesh Basappa, told the police that Dakshayini had developed mental health issues after the death of her son in 2005.

She was subsequently treated at hospitals in Bengaluru and Shivamogga, where doctors diagnosed her with schizophrenia, and she also underwent treatment at a rehabilitation centre for about four months.

She had been living alone for several years since the death of her husband in 2017 and had not been in touch with her family for about two years, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} On August 7, police informed Mahesh that a body had been found at his sister's house. He went to the spot and identified her, the police was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 7, police informed Mahesh that a body had been found at his sister's house. He went to the spot and identified her, the police was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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He stated that he has no suspicion whatsoever regarding the death and does not suspect anyone, police said, adding that an unnatural death report under Section 194 of the BNSS has been registered and further proceedings have been initiated.

No visit from daughter in one year

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While Dakshayini was survived by another daughter who was married, they did not visit her over the past one year which was the main reason that her death remained undiscovered up until now, NDTV reported.

The police have inspected the area and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of her death.