Bengal: Violence erupts after TMC leader’s murder, accused killed in retaliatory attack

Tension broke out at a village in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Monday after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly shot dead by four unidentified assailants, resulting in a retaliatory attack by residents who thrashed one of the purported accused to death, police said.

Police refused to disclose the identity of the deceased and injured accused, saying an investigation is underway. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A second accused, who was allegedly involved in the killing of the TMC leader, was also thrashed by local residents. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment by police and was arrested later in the day, police said.

The TMC leader’s murder also led to an angry mob ransacking and setting ablaze at least 15 houses in a neighbouring village, prompting police to deploy a large contingent of force in the area.

The murder and retaliatory killing are reminiscent of the Bogtui massacre in Birbhum district in March last year, wherein 10 people were burnt alive in retaliation to the murder of a local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the two killings.

According to police officials, Saifuddin Laskar (47), TMC area president of Bamangachi area in Joynagar – 55 km south of Kolkata – was shot dead by four bike-borne men from close range near his house, when he went out to offer prayers around 5am on Monday. While Laskar is a panchayat member, his wife is the village chief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sound of the gunshots, police said, alerted local residents who chased the assailants. While two managed to flee, the remaining were caught and severely thrashed by the residents. A police team rushed to the spot and rescued the two men before rushing them to a hospital, where one succumbed to injuries, police said.

“There has been an incident in which two people were killed. We have started a probe. One person has been arrested,” said an IPS officer from Baruipur police district, wishing not to be named.

“The assailants were on two bikes. After the mob chased them, they lost control of the bikes and fell in a roadside ditch. Two were caught by the villagers while the remaining managed to escape,” added the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police refused to disclose the identity of the deceased and injured accused, saying an investigation is underway.

The TMC leader’s kin alleged the CPI(M) was behind the killing. “The CPI(M) is behind this. He was a prominent person in the village,” his wife Sarifa Bibi Lashkar said.

While police did not rule out the possibility of a political motive, they are also probing the personal enmity as a reason behind the murder. “We are exploring all angles. It could be a personal enmity. A political angle cannot be ruled out though. We have got some names during the course of the probe. Searches to nab the accused are underway,” a second officer said, not wishing to be named.

Police said that hours after the incident in Bamangachi, an angry mob ransacked and set on fire at least 15 houses in neighbouring Daluakhaki village – which residents (of Daluakhaki) claim is a CPI(M) stronghold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At least 15 huts were ransacked and set on fire in the neighbouring Daluakhaki village,” the IPS officer quoted above said.

“It was not immediately clear why the mob attacked the village. The family members alleged before the media that it was a political murder. It may be because of that. A few people have been injured. We will register a case and initiate charges of arson,” a third officer said, also seeking anonymity.

Daluakhaki villagers alleged police did nothing to stop the mob.

“We were all sleeping when our houses were attacked by a mob armed with lathis and iron rods. There were at least 300-400 of them. They looted our houses, took away our cattle and even set the houses on fire. This happened only because we are CPI(M) workers. The police watched like mute spectators,” Amina Bibi, a local resident, told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior police officials, however, said the police were initially outnumbered by the mob. Later, a large contingent of force was deployed at Daluakhaki village to keep a check on the situation. While the fire brigade was initially prevented from entering the village, they later managed with assistance from police.

Security has also been stepped up at Bamangachi, police said.

Both the TMC and CPI(M) blamed each other for the two deaths.

“Laskar was like a local mafia. Any death is unfortunate. The TMC has a strong presence there Despite that, how is it that a TMC leader was murdered? Does the TMC and the police not know why he was murdered and who was behind this?” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitting back, TMC MP Santanu Sen told reporters: “The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Those who can’t fight us politically will resort to such violence. We have to remain alert.”