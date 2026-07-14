'Best ones are never loudest': Bear Gyrlls' ‘most powerful leader’ shoutout to PM Modi

British survivalist Bear Grylls, on Tuesday, gave a special shoutout to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on social media, the Man vs Wild host hailed the Indian leader as one of the "most powerful leaders in the world."
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Taking to X, Grylls shared pictures of himself with PM Modi, former US President Barack Obama and Prince William of the UK, as he hailed all three as some of the most powerful leaders.
"I've met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest," he wrote on X.
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PM Modi's ‘adventure’ with Grylls
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One year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi teamed up with Grylls and visited Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, where they filmed a special episode of Man vs Wild.
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One year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi teamed up with Grylls and visited Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, where they filmed a special episode of Man vs Wild.
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"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," the PM said back in 2020, ahead of the special episode's release.
The 2019 episode showed Modi, now 75, driving into the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India guided by Grylls.
While the episode was a much tamer version of Man vs Wild, Modi talked about living with love for nature and leaving it for the future generations without exploitation as he spread the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The whole world is one family).
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