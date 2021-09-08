Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bhabanipur by-polls: Mamata Banerjee likely to launch campaign today
india news

Bhabanipur by-polls: Mamata Banerjee likely to launch campaign today

Polling will take place in Bhabanipur on September 30. On the same day, by-polls will also be held for two other assembly constituencies in Bengal – Jangipur and Samserganj.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:13 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to launch on Wednesday her campaign for the upcoming by-polls in the eastern state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Banerjee from the assembly constituency of Bhabanipur, which she previously represented as an MLA. In the assembly elections held earlier this year, the TMC supremo contested from Nandigram but was defeated by her former aide, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, in a see-saw contest.

Also Read | Bhabanipur by-polls: Mamata’s plans to ensure she remains the CM of Bengal

Last Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-polls will be held on September 30 for three constituencies in West Bengal, including Bhabanipur, with counting of votes scheduled for October 3. The other two seats where the exercise will be held are Jangipur and Samserganj. The poll panel’s decision came after repeated representations from the TMC in this regard. Banerjee, who took oath on May 5 for a third straight term as the chief minister, has to be elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue in office. 

TMC’s Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who was elected from Bhabanipur, earlier vacated the seat for Banerjee to contest.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Bhabanipur by-polls announced. Why is it crucial for Mamata Banerjee? 10 points

On Tuesday, the Congress announced it won’t field a candidate against her while the BJP is yet to take a call on who its candidate will be.

Also Read | Bengal BJP sends 6 names to fight Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll

In the 8-phase assembly elections, which were held between March 27 and April 29, the Banerjee-led party secured a third straight term by winning 213 out of 292 seats for which polling took place. The BJP finished second-best with a haul of 77 seats. However, since then, its tally has come down as two legislators resigned to continue as Lok Sabha MPs while four, including Mukul Roy, have returned to the TMC.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee by-polls election
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal makes RT-PCR mandatory for passengers arriving from 7 countries

Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal

C’garh CM’s father in 15-day judicial custody for remarks on Brahmins

SC dismisses plea of ex-KSPCB official over alleged forged resignation
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP