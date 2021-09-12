Home / India News / Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP to file nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls tomorrow
BJP has pitted lawyer-turned-politician Priyanka Tibrewal against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the bypolls at the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata.(PTI)
Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP to file nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls tomorrow

Tibrewal shot to prominence after she moved the court seeking an inquiry into the alleged post-poll violence in Bengal.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Lawyer-turned-politician Priyanka Tibrewal will file her nomination for the bypolls at Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pitted her against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 

A vice-president of the BJP's youth wing in West Bengal, Tibrewal shot to prominence after she moved the court seeking an inquiry into the alleged post-poll violence in Bengal. 

"The people of West Bengal have the right to live. This right is being taken away from them by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. I am fighting for the people of Bengal," Tiberwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The young leader launched her campaign along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh by painting the party symbol on a wall in Bhabanipur region.

