'Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas': Tributes pour in on Shaheed Diwas

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore Conspiracy case.
Statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev at Shaheed Park in New Delhi, India. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Tributes for Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar have started pouring in as India observes the death anniversary of the iconic freedom fighters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the spirit of sacrificing their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

“On Martyrs' Day, salutations to Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal sons of Bharat Mata. Their spirit of sacrificing their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Jai Hind!,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that the patriotism of the trio aroused the spirit of freedom during foreign rule and continues to inspire every Indian even today.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal symbols of the country's freedom movement, I bow to them. Every countryman will forever be indebted to the immortal sacrifice of these heroes of the country.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas that will remain immortal forever.

"Whenever there is a voice against injustice, there will be a reflection of these martyrs in that voice," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress MP Manish Tewari reiterated his demand for renaming Chandigarh International Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. He urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to lend support to his "36 month long quest" and asked home minister Amit Shah to use his "veto with Haryana".

In December 1928, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru plotted the assassination of the British officer James Scott in Lahore to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. In a case of mistaken identity, assistant superintendent of police John Saunders was shot dead. The three freedom fighters were hanged to death on March 23, 1931.

