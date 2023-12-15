Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM today; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend ceremony. Top points

Bhajan Lal Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party will take oath as the new chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also take oath as deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan. They will be administered the oath by governor Kalraj Mishra.

Rajasthan chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma.(ANI)

The BJP won 115 seats in Rajasthan's November 25 assembly election, while the ruling Congress ended up securing just 69 seats. Voting was held on 199 seats for the 200-member state assembly.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday, in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were picked as deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as the Speaker of the assembly.

What we know about Rajasthan oath-taking ceremony:

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Rajasthan government will take place at the Ramnivas Bag in Jaipur. The ceremony will begin at 11am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the ceremony.

Massive security and sitting arrangements have been made at the historic Albert Hall, where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony.

A spokesperson of the BJP told news agency PTI that invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony.

The main roads leading up to the state capital have been decorated with posters and banners of various welfare schemes of the Centre as well as cut-outs of leaders, he added.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, who hails from Bharatpur district, earlier said the new BJP government in Rajasthan will work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“All our MLAs will work under the leadership of Modi ji to fulfil the aspirations that the people have from the BJP and take Rajasthan on the path of development,” he told reporters.

