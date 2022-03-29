Bharat Bandh day 2 LIVE updates: Central employees in Himachal say govt should accept their all demands

Banking, transportation, insurance and several essential services took a hit and several states woke up to empty streets as the central trade unions launched the two-day Bhagrat Bandh strike on Monday. Transport services were affected in a few districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some railway stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections in Bengal.

Banking services were partially impacted as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed. However, operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the country.

Tuesday marks the Day 2 of the nationwide strike called by the joint forum of central trade unions. As many as 10 central trade unions joined hands to go on a two-day nationwide protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation in any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.