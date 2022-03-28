Bharat Bandh: Kerala HC says govt staff can't participate, terms it illegal

The Kerala high court on Monday directed the state government to forthwith issue orders prohibiting its employees from abstaining from work as part of the two-day (March 28-29) nationwide strike (Bharat bandh). The court also observed that it is illegal that LDF government employees are participating in the strike, according to news agency ANI.

The interim direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly on a PIL by one Chandra Chooden Nair S. The order was confirmed by advocate Sajith Kumar V who appeared for the petitioner in the matter, reported news agency PTI.

He said the court was of the view that the strike by the government servants was illegal as the same is prohibited under their service rules. The petitioner, in his plea, has contended that the state was encouraging its employees to go on strike against the central government by paying them salary for the days when they abstain from work.

The government employees were abstaining from work in support of the two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions. The joint forum has given a call for a nationwide strike to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers and people.

Almost all institutions downed their shutters during the strike which has been called by the joint forum to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses kept away from the roads across the state. Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries are also not plying expressing solidarity with the strike. However, the essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals, ambulances were not affected. According to media reports from various parts of the state, certain agitators allegedly tried to prevent employees of private firms from reaching their offices.

Meanwhile, police have arranged transport facilities for those who have reached the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station to travel to the Regional Cancer Centre. The two-day strike by the Joint Platform of central trade unions is to protest against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government. All employees unions in the state and the country except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are taking part in the protest.

(With inputs from PTI)