Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: Bandh supporters and police clash in Bihar's Jehanabad
Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: Dalit and adivasi organisations have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’, a peaceful strike, to stress their demand for wider representation of marginalised communities in jobs and education and also to ensure the protection of their constitutional rights. The bandh comes on the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court verdict on the sub-categorisation of quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) groups, and the controversy over lateral entry for central civil services....Read More
The bandh has been called by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR). NACDAOR has released a list of demands that ask the government to ensure social justice and equitable representation of these communities in jobs and education. It has urged all OBC and SC/ST groups to participate peacefully in large numbers.
Follow all live updates here:
Bharat Bandh news LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav calls the bandh a mass movement to protect reservation
Bharat Bandh news LIVE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharat Bandh will instill a new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation.
“Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had already warned that the Constitution will only work if the intentions of those implementing it are correct. When the governments in power will tamper with the Constitution and the rights given by it through fraud, scams and scandals, then the public will have to take to the streets. Public movements put a check on unbridled government,” the Kannauj MP posted on X.
Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: Bhim Sena members block roads in Bihar's Sheikhpura
Supporters from Bhim Sena have blocked roads and chanted slogans in Bihar's Sheikhpura.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar has expressed its support for the Bharat Bandh.
Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: Bandh supporters block roads in Bihar's Jehanabad
Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: Supporters of Bharat Bandh from the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti have blocked the National Highway 83 in Bihar's Unta.
Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: What did the Union government say on the Supreme Court verdict?
Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: The Union government has said it has no plans to implement the top court's verdict asking states to implement creamy layer provisions for reservation benefits among SC/ST groups.
“The Union Cabinet under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi discussed the Supreme Court's suggestion regarding reservations. The Cabinet is of the opinion that the NDA government will adhere to the provisions of the Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution does not provide for a creamy layer within reservations for SCs and STs,” said Minister Vaishnaw.