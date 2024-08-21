Bharat Bandh news LIVE updates: Bandh supporters and police clash in Bihar's Jehanabad

Aug 21, 2024 9:54 AM IST

Bharat Bandh news LIVE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharat Bandh will instill a new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation.

“Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had already warned that the Constitution will only work if the intentions of those implementing it are correct. When the governments in power will tamper with the Constitution and the rights given by it through fraud, scams and scandals, then the public will have to take to the streets. Public movements put a check on unbridled government,” the Kannauj MP posted on X.