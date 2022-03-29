Bharat Bandh: Protesters halt trains in Bengal; bus services resume in Tamil Nadu

The impact of the two-day (March 28-29) nationwide general strike (Bharat bandh) was felt across the country, with essential services related to banking, transportation taking a hit on Tuesday. Hundreds of workers holding red flags of the labour unions marched in parts of the country, including the national capital Delhi, while similar protests were seen in West Bengal as well as Kerala.

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike to protest against the central government's policies that, according to the forum, are hurting workers and the country's vast unorganised sector.

The demands include scrapping of the labour codes, rollback of privatisation in any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), and regularisation of contract workers among others.

In Tamil Nadu, various trade unions, including the trade union Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) which is led by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, participated in the strike. The bus services of state-run transport corporations, however, have resumed in relief to commuters.

In Kerala, shops remained closed in Thiruvananthapuram. While, Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government warned of disciplinary action against those who abstained from work and participated in the strike. The decision was in line with the Kerala high court order which had observed that it is illegal for state government employees to participate in the strike.

In Karnataka, a BJP-ruled state, Kalaburagi saw some protests by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations.

In West Bengal, protesters yet again stopped trains at several locations throwing routine life out of gear.

The issue also reached Parliament as Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saugata Roy claimed that the strike had received a massive response and reflected the unhappiness of the people with the policies of the government. “Government should understand that people are unhappy over its policies to sell out everything,” Roy said in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil also gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the two-day nationwide strike.

Likewise, Congress chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss 'the all-India strike called by the joint council of various trade unions.

Central trade unions that are part of the joint forum include the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). However, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has kept its distance from the strike.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON