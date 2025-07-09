Bharat bandh today: 25 crore workers on strike, public services likely to be hit | 10 points

A joint forum of 10 central trade unions has called a Bharat bandh, or a nationwide strike, for Wednesday. Over 25 crore workers from different sectors are expected to participate. Bharat bandh today: The unions have also accused the government of favouring employers citing 'ease of doing business'. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The ‘Bharat bandh’ will likely affect public services, and workers from both formal and organised sectors are making preparations for the strike, according to the forum. (Live updates on Bharat Bandh)

Here are 10 key points on Bharat bandh today

According to All India Trade Union Congress member Amarjeet Kaur, over 25 crore workers from across different sectors, including farmers and rural workers, will participate in the strike.

2. The workers participating in the strikes are employed in sectors including banking, insurance, postal, coal mining, and highway and construction.

3. A joint forum of 10 central trade unions called for the strike, appealing to the labour force to make it “a grand success.”

4. The forum said that the strike has been called in opposition to the “anti-worker”, “anti-farmer”, and “anti-national pro-corporate policies” of the Union Government.

5. Employees from the banking sector will join the Bharat Bandh, an association of bank employees told PTI. While no banking holiday has been announced, this could disrupt banking services across the country. In addition to this, the insurance sector might also join the strike, the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association said.

6. Schools and colleges are expected to function normally, with educational institutions not being notified of any holiday due to Bharat Bandh.

7. Power services could also be affected during the strike owing to 27 lakh workers from the sector participating in the Bharat Bandh, according to a PTI report.

8. While there might be delays in railway operations, train services will also operate as scheduled, with no official announcement about the Bharat Bandh being made.

9. Some of the demands made by the trade unions include addressing unemployment, increasing days and remuneration under MGNREGA, and creation of more jobs. The forum has also lodged its opposition to the four new labour codes, which it says aim to dismantle collective bargaining and increase working hours.

10. The unions have also accused the government of favouring employers citing “ease of doing business”. The statement released by the forum alleges that the new labour codes shield employers from accountability.