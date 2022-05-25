Bharat Bandh today: Who called and their demands; expected impact of the strike | All you need to know

Several parts of India will be observing a nationwide strike after a call for ‘Bharat bandh’ was made by the members of the backward and minority communities federation. BAMCEF president Vaman Meshram said, "Our Bharat Bandh movement has been supported by Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Morcha and many other organisations," Livemint reported.

Who called the Bharat Bandh

The call for a nationwide strike was made by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation or BAMCEF over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority groups, Saharanpur district president of Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) told the media. According to reports, the bandh has received support from Waman Meshram, the national convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and its affiliated organisations. Apart from this, no major political party has announced its support so far.

Key demands of this Bharat Bandh

Caste-based census across the country is the key issue behind the strike. There have already been demands from many states regarding this, but till now the central government has not taken any decision on this. Some other demands include non-use of EVMs in elections; reservation to SC, ST and OBC in the private sector; MSP guarantee to farmers; non-implementation of CAA and NRC and resumption of the Old Pension Scheme. Separate electorates in OBC reservation in panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh will also be a key issue.

Impact of Bharat Bandh on services

While it is being reported that the national capital is likely to see less impact of the strike, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see some disruptions. Closure of shops and public transport is expected, due to which the general public may have to face trouble.

Government and private offices and schools are expected to work normally. No change in the functioning of buses, autos, Ola and Uber cabs has been reported so far.

