Bharat Bandh: What services are likely to be affected, what not
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will observe Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices, the new e-way bill and the goods and services tax (GST) on Friday. Around 40,000 trade associations have extended their support to the call for the Bharat bandh. Dharnas will take place across the country in over 1,500 towns and cities across states. The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) which is the apex body of the organised road transportation companies has also extended its support for the Bharat bandh and will hold a chakka jam (road blockade) on Friday.
AITWA national president Mahendra Arya said, "All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport in protest of the fuel price hike and scrapping of new e-way bill laws introduced by Government of India. The nature of the movement is to reject booking and movement of all e-way bill oriented goods for one day.”
Services expected to be affected:
1. Commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the Bharat Bandh. This depends on decisions taken by respective associations.
2. Road transport services across the country could be affected. The AITWA has asked transport companies to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm.
3. Booking, as well as the movement of bill-oriented goods, will be affected.
4. Associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have also backed the strike; therefore, their services are likely to remain affected.
5. As per CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, women entrepreneurs, small industries, hawkers, among others, will join Friday's bandh.
6. No traders will log in to the GST portal in order to register their protest.
Services which will not be affected:
1. Essential services, medical shops, milk, vegetable shops, etc won't be affected by the Bharat Bandh.
2. Bank services are also expected to remain unaffected.
