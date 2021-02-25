Bharat Bandh on Feb 26: Commercial markets to remain shut tomorrow

Traders' body The Confederation of All India Traders have called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday protesting against the rising fuel prices, Goods and Services Tax, E-Bill etc. All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh and will hold a chakka jam on February 26.

Here is all you need to know about the bandh

> All commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh.

> Private transport is likely to be hit as the transporters' association (AITWA) have asked all transport companies to park their vehicles between 6am and 8pm as a symbolic protest.

> Booking and movement of Bill-oriented goods will be hit.

> Dharnas will be held nationwide at 1,500 places.

> 40 lakh roads will remain off the road on Friday.

> Reports said All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and Bhaichara All India Truck Operator Welfare Association (BAITOWA) will not take part in the strike.

What are the demands?

Review of the GST system and simplification of the tax slabs is one of the many demands of the protesters.

Transporters are joining the protest demanding scrapping of E-way bill laws and against fuel price rise. E-way bill is the permit that transporters have to carry while moving goods from one place to another. The recent amendment in the GST laws has narrowed the validity of the E-way bill by increasing distance from 100 km to 200 km per day.

Penalties for a truck carrying a consignment with an expired E-way bill, or with an erroneous E-way bill amount to 200 per cent of the tax value, or 100 per cent of the invoice value under Section 129 of CGST Act, 2017.