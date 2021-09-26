Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bharat Bandh: Will shops, markets, banks remain closed tomorrow?
india news

Bharat Bandh: Will shops, markets, banks remain closed tomorrow?

Traders are not part of tomorrow's Bharat Bandh, but transport is likely to be affected as trade unions have supported the strike. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Passengers boarding a train apprehending disruption in train services during tomorrow's Bharat Bandh in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)

In the 10-month-long ongoing protest of the farmers against the three farm laws passed by Parliament exactly a year ago, the protesting farmers have called for several Bharat bandhs, chakka strike and other types of protest. Apart from the Republic Day tractor rally of the protesting farmers, the earlier all-India strikes called by the farmers have remained peaceful. However, the Bharat Bandh on September 27 is going to be a major one as it marks the one year of President Ram Nath Kovind's assent for the three agriculture laws. But the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said no force will be deployed.

In its statement, the farmers' organisation said that between 6am to 4pm, central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function. Private and public transport are also to be affected. However, the impact will vary from state to state as several political parties have supported tomorrow's bandh.

Will shops, markets be closed?

Traders, shopkeepers are not part of the bandh, Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal has said. Hence, markets are not likely to be closed. However, in states where state governments are supporting the Bharat Bandh, the impact is likely to be intense.

Kerala to come to a standstill as LDF, UDF support bandh

Left parties and the Congress have supported the Bharat bandh. Kerala is likely to come to a standstill as it has the support of both the LDF and the UDF, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan told PTI.

RELATED STORIES

No APSRTC bus to ply in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has supported the strike and decided to stop the APSRTC bus service from tonight to tomorrow evening.

No emergency service will be stalled during the bandh markets are likely to remain open in states where the bandh will not be observed at full force. However, as trade unions have supported the strike, disruptions are likely in transport services. All India Bank Officers Confederation has also decided to join the bandh.

