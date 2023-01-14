‘Bharat Gaurav' tourist train on Ayodhya to Nepal's Janakpur tour from Feb 17

Indian Railways will launch a 7-day special tour on Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train covering two of the most significant pilgrimage sites Ayodhya and Janakpur from the neighbouring countries India and Nepal. ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’ will start from Delhi on February 17 and will include the visit of Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj as added attractions in the tour, according to ministry of railways.

The journey will include a two-night stay in the hotels, one each at Janakpur and Varanasi, while the visit to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj will be covered in the day halt at the destination. The ministry said the initiative will strengthen bilateral relations and promote the cultural relations between the two countries.

The state-of-art Deluxe AC tourist train has two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager, among other amenities. The fully air-conditioned train provides 1st AC and 2nd AC accommodation. The train has CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach and is also equipped with an infotainment system for the entire train.

The train tour will have its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple. They will also take a tour of Bharat Mandir at nearby Nandigram. The train will travel to Sitamarhi in Bihar and the tourists will proceed by bus to Nepal's Janakpur which is 70 Km away from Sitamarhi Railway station.

During their stay at Janakpur, tourists can visit Ram Janki Temple, Sita Ram Vivah Mandap and Dhanush Dham, Indian Railways said in a press release.

"After visiting Janakpur, on the next day, tourists will return to Sitamarhi and visit the Janki temple at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham. From Sitamarhi, the train will proceed on an overnight journey to Varanasi. While at Kashi, tourists will visit Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple & corridor, Tulsi temple and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple. Tourists will move from Varanasi to Prayagraj by bus and visit Sangam, Shankar Viman Mandapam, Hanuman temple and Bharadwaj Ashram. After Prayagraj, the train will return to Delhi on the 7th day of its journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 2500 Kms in this tour," the release added.

IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options. Users can avail of the EMI payment option for making payments in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24-month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards.

At a price range starting from ₹39,775 per person, the train will be a seven days all-inclusive tour package. The price will cover the train journey in respective class, night stays at AC hotels, vegetarian meals, all transfers and sight-seeing in buses, and travel Insurance and services of guide.

