News / India News / ‘Because of Assam CM’s popularity': Union minister says Rahul Gandhi ‘lost his calm’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Union minister said Rahul Gandhi will have to end up apologising in the courts for the remarks against the Assam CM.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma amid ruckus during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state. Singh said Rahul Gandhi has “lost his calm” because of the “popularity of Assam CM”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. (ANI)
“Rahul Gandhi has lost his calm because of the popularity of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...He'll (Rahul Gandhi) end up apologising in the courts,” the Union minister said.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi relaunches ‘corrupt CM’ attack at Himanta Sarma as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in Assam

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP resumed the flagship Yatra to carry out its campaign further into Assam after facing a roadblock on Tuesday. Ahead of a scheduled entry into Guwahati, Congress workers led by Rahul Gandhi were stopped by police, leading to clashes. Following this, the Assam CM directed state police to lodge complaints against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Before restarting the Yatra for its 11th day, Rahul Gandhi called the Himanta Sarma the “most corrupt CM”. He further dared the Sarma-led Assam government to file “as many cases as they can” and said he would not be intimidated.

"I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases; you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me," he said.

Follow Us On