'Bharat Mata ki Jai': PM Modi greeted with cheers by members of Indian diaspora in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Rome to participate in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, and will next head to Glasgow in Scotland. This will be the first in-person meeting of the G20 Summit since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Italy earlier in the day, to participate in the G20 Summit, was welcomed by chants of ‘Shiva Tandava Stotram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ by the members of the Indian diaspora. A video shared by the Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Twitter showed PM Modi surrounded by security personnel while being greeted with cheers by the members of the Indian diaspora.

The video also showed the members waving Indian flags while the prime minister stood with folded hands listening deeply to the hymns. PM Modi was also seen engaging in conversations with the members, standing with posters of the top leader. According to news agency PTI, the members also offered several books to PM Modi. The prime minister also recited 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' towards the end of the video.

Before meeting people from the Indian diaspora, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi. He also had an interaction with European council president Charles Michel, and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the day.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from today. Here’s what's on agenda

The prime minister’s trip to Rome, and Glasgow in Scotland will end on November 2. After participating in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome, he will head to Scotland to meet with “other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This is the first in-person G20 Leaders’ Summit since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck in 2020.

narendra modi italy g20 summit
