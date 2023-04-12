Bathinda firing LIVE: Perpetrator is apparently alive, say Army sources
Bhatinda firing LIVE UPDATES: Military Station quick reaction teams were activated soon after the firing and the area has been cordoned off and sealed.
At least four people have been killed after an unidentified person opened indiscriminately firing on the highly secured Punjab's Bathinda military station campus on Wednesday morning. As per a statement by the Southwest Command of the Indian Army, the firing incident was reported at 4:35 am.
Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana said initial inputs suggest an army soldier possibly opened fire at others in the secured campus.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:17 AM
Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:16 AM
The incident took place at 4:35 am
The incident took place at 4:35 am, the army in its press statement has said.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:10 AM
Army Chief to brief defence minister Rajnath Singh on Bathinda Military Station firing incident
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident in a short while from now, PTI reported.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:04 AM
No terror angle suspected at present: Bathinda SSP
Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khuruna said as per the information shared by the defence establishment, no terror threat is suspected at this stage. He said the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed by the military station authorities.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:03 AM
About Bathinda Military Station
Stated to be the largest defence establishment in the country, the military station is located along the National Highway- 7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch. The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:01 AM
Gates of the Bathinda Military Station have been closed
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 11:00 AM
Perpetrator is apparently alive: Army sources
Sources in the Army headquarters revealed that the perpetrator is apparently alive and the quick reaction teams have cornered him. The name of the perpetrator has not been revealed.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 10:54 AM
Quadcopters deployed for combing of the important military establishment
Sources said quadcopters have been pressed for combing of the important military establishment under the Jaipur-based South Western command.
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 10:50 AM
Punjab's Bathinda military station firing prima facie fratricide
A firing incident killed four persons at the Bathinda military station in Punjab early on Wednesday, the Indian Army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing. Prima facie it's a case of fratricide killing with no evidence of a terror attack. Read more
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 10:48 AM
Firing at Bathinda Military Station, 4 killed
Firing was reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda military station. The military station Quick Reaction Teams were soon activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.
Four Fatal casualties reported, further details being ascertained.