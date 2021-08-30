ED raids properties linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in 'embezzlement' case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out multiple raids at properties linked to Yavatmal-Washim parliementarian Bhavana Gawali in connection to a money laundering case.

The ED has registered a case against the Shiv Sena leader on the basis of an FIR lodged by police alleging embezzlement of funds to the tune of ₹14 crore through government grants by misusing power.

The development comes a day after the ED summoned another prominent Shiv Sena leader, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, for questioning in a separate case of alleged money laundering.

A senior ED official in Mumbai confirmed that the raids were ongoing at 7-8 places linked Bhavana Gawali, a five-time Lok Sabha MP.