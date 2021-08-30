Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ED raids properties linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in 'embezzlement' case
india news

ED raids properties linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in 'embezzlement' case

The Enforcement Directorate raid comes a day after the agency summoned Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab in a separate case of alleged money laundering.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Bhavana Gawali is a five-time member of Parliament representing the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out multiple raids at properties linked to Yavatmal-Washim parliementarian Bhavana Gawali in connection to a money laundering case.

The ED has registered a case against the Shiv Sena leader on the basis of an FIR lodged by police alleging embezzlement of funds to the tune of 14 crore through government grants by misusing power.

The development comes a day after the ED summoned another prominent Shiv Sena leader, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, for questioning in a separate case of alleged money laundering.

A senior ED official in Mumbai confirmed that the raids were ongoing at 7-8 places linked Bhavana Gawali, a five-time Lok Sabha MP.

Topics
maharashtra news shiv sena enforcement directorate
