Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Will fight it legally: Sanjay Raut says after ED slaps notice on Uddhav aide
Anil Parab recently became embroiled in a controversy over his alleged role in the arrest Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane last week. (File photo)
Anil Parab recently became embroiled in a controversy over his alleged role in the arrest Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane last week. (File photo)
mumbai news

Will fight it legally: Sanjay Raut says after ED slaps notice on Uddhav aide

The state unit of BJP threatened to go to the cops against Anil Parab if the Shiv Sena failed to take action the minister for his role in getting Narayan Rane arrested.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Taking to Twitter, Raut posted in Marathi that the ED issued a notice to Parab as soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra ended for the day. He added that he would take legal recourse against the move.

The minister has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Tuesday in connection to a money laundering case, according to news agency ANI.

A close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Parab recently became embroiled in a controversy over his alleged role in the arrest of Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane on August 24.

Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri, a district of which Parab is the guardian minister.

The BJP alleged that Parab exerted "political pressure" to arrest Rane, following his controversial remark against chief minister Thackeray.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil had on Saturday threatened that his party would seek police action against Parab if the Shiv Sena failed to take action against the transport minister.

However, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar defended his ministerial colleague.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil parab enforcement directorate maharashtra news shiv sena + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.