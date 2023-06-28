Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan shot at in UP's Saharanpur, rushed to hospital

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Azad was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that the Ambedkarite activist's convoy was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

“Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” the officer said.

Photographs of an injured Azad were shared from his Facebook account, urging the police to take strict action against the culprits and provide security to the activist.

"The murderous attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a heinous act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement!"

"We demand urgent arrest of the accused, strict action against them and security for national president Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad!"

