Bhiwani deaths case: VHP to protest ‘false charges’ against Bajrang Dal members

In the aftermath of the Bhiwani deaths case in which some Bajrang Dal members were booked for their alleged involvement, Vishva Hindu Parishad will organise a Maha Panchayat in Haryana's Mewat on Wednesday against the "false charges" levelled by the Rajasthan Police on the outfit.

Two charred skeletons were found in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16 morning inside an SUV car. The Rajasthan Police booked a Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar for his alleged involvement in the matter triggering a protest by the Hindu outfits including VHP. The FIR also named some other VHP leaders for alleged kidnapping and thrashing the two victims from Rajasthan who were found dead in Bhiwani and were later identified as Junaid and Nasir. It was alleged that the two were involved in cow smuggling.

The VHP had earlier demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter stating that it does not believe the investigation by the Rajasthan Police. The organisation claimed that the Rajasthan Police has slapped "false charges" against the Bajrang Dal.

Speaking to ANI, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that they are demanding the removal of charges against the Bajrang Dal and the transfer of the case to the CBI.

He warned of carrying out a huge demonstration if the Rajasthan government does not comply with their demands.

"There will be a huge gathering in the Maha Panchayat. If the government continues their anti-Hindu behaviour towards Hindu outfits, then we will carry out a huge protest against the government. Despite stringent laws, cow slaughtering does not stop yet," he said.

"How this incident happened is a matter of investigation, The matter involved two state jurisdictions which is why we are demanding a CBI inquiry because justice cannot be delivered in the proper way. We want a fair inquiry into this matter and the culprits should be hanged," the spokesperson added.

Notably, several Hindu organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Bajrang Dal, and the Gau Raksha Dal had organised a Maha Panchayat near Nuh in May 2022 to issue an ultimatum to the government to quash all cases against the Hindus for trying to stop cow slaughter.

"Later that year, in July, in another panchayat held in Manesar, members of Hindutva groups called for an economic boycott of Muslims," he said.

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Haryana president Pawan Kumar said that the organisation will oppose if any cow protector is arrested.

"If the Rajasthan government arrests a cow protector without any evidence for political gains, then we will not sit idle. There will be panchayats in Haryana and Rajasthan. The forensic team of CBI should investigate this matter. Both the deceased had a background of cow smuggling. The deceased may have some other enmity. It would be childish if the police arrests the innocent without evidence," he said.

Meanwhile, Monu Manesar, a member of Bajrang Dal, who is alleged as the main accused in the case dismissed allegations of his involvement and said there has been an attempt to defame his organisation.

"My team and I have nothing to do with this incident. Police must probe to find the real culprits. Our organization should not be defamed by dragging it into this. Whatever claims are being spread on social media are absolutely wrong," Monu said.

Monu said at the time of the incident he was in Gurugram and further validating his claims he added that he has the CCTV footage of the hotel where he was staying.

"When this incident took place, I was at a hotel in Gurugram and we have the footage of it. I did not know the two victims and I do not know what happened to them. We are also looking into this incident from our side to find out about the culprits," he said.