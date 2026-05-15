Bhojshala-Kamal Maula dispute: Madhya Pradesh High Court to deliver verdict today

The Madhya Pradesh High Court will deliver its verdict in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute on Friday, lawyers involved in the case have said.

Police personnel stand guard during preparations for Saraswati Puja at the disputed Bhojshala complex (File photo for representation).(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cause list issued by the High Court for May 15 mentions the delivery of judgment in all six cases filed regarding the Bhojshala dispute, they said on Thursday.

The dispute pertains to the religious nature of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected monument in Dhar district.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls the monument Kamal Maula Mosque. A petitioner from the Jain community claims the disputed complex is a medieval Jain temple and gurukul.

After the controversy over the Bhojshala complex erupted, the ASI issued an order on April 7, 2003, permitting Hindus to worship at the complex every Tuesday and Muslims to offer namaz there every Friday. The Hindu side challenged the order in the High Court, seeking exclusive rights to worship at the complex.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench of the High Court began regular hearings on five petitions and one writ appeal related to the case on April 6 this year. After hearing all the parties against the backdrop of differing religious beliefs, historical claims, complex legal provisions, and thousands of documents related to the disputed monument, the bench had reserved its decision on May 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench of the High Court began regular hearings on five petitions and one writ appeal related to the case on April 6 this year. After hearing all the parties against the backdrop of differing religious beliefs, historical claims, complex legal provisions, and thousands of documents related to the disputed monument, the bench had reserved its decision on May 12. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, petitioners from the Hindu, Muslim, and Jain communities presented detailed arguments and sought exclusive worship rights for their communities at the monument. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, petitioners from the Hindu, Muslim, and Jain communities presented detailed arguments and sought exclusive worship rights for their communities at the monument. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ASI, after conducting a scientific survey of the monument, indicated in its over 2,000-page report that a massive structure dating back to the reign of the Parmar kings of Dhar predated the mosque, and that the current disputed structure was built using repurposed temple components. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ASI, after conducting a scientific survey of the monument, indicated in its over 2,000-page report that a massive structure dating back to the reign of the Parmar kings of Dhar predated the mosque, and that the current disputed structure was built using repurposed temple components. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Hindu side claims coins, sculptures, and inscriptions found by the ASI during its scientific survey prove the complex was originally a temple.

However, the Muslim side has argued in court that the ASI's survey report was "biased" and prepared to support the claims of the Hindu petitioners.

Refuting this, the ASI told the court the scientific survey process was carried out with the help of experts, including three from the Muslim community.

The HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex on March 11, 2024. The ASI began the survey on March 22 that year and, after a detailed 98-day survey, submitted its report to the High Court on July 15.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON