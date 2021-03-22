Home / India News / Bhopal: Doctors remove 16kg ovarian tumour after 6-hour-long surgery
Bhopal: Doctors remove 16kg ovarian tumour after 6-hour-long surgery

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Photo via news agency ANI

Doctors at a private hospital in Bhopal removed a 16-kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 20-year-old woman after performing a 6-hour-long surgery on Sunday.

Hospital Manager Devendra Chandolia said it was an ovarian tumour and the surgery was performed successfully. The condition of the woman is stable.

"Two days back, she came from Rajgarh and her tumour was very large. She was having problems while eating and walking. This tumour is known as an ovarian tumour. The woman's weight was 48 kilogram and the weight of the tumour was 16 kg. This is major surgery," Chandolia told ANI.

"Chances of her survival would have diminished if it was not removed in time. The surgery went on for around six hours. She is out of danger," he said.

